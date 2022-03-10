Warming into the weekend

After a record cold morning in Boise, sunshine and light wind made for a decent Thursday afternoon. The temperature dropped to 14 in Boise breaking the old record of 15 degrees set back in 1948. The cold, Canadian air mass will start to move east overnight so Boise may top 50 on Friday then into the 60s on Saturday.

The wind has been light in Boise and will be light again on Friday making for a nice afternoon. On Saturday, despite sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, the wind will be increasing and will make it feel cooler. Don't forget to spring forward this Saturday night as we begin Daylight Saving Time.

On Sunday the first of a series of storm systems will push into our region with some rain showers in the valley and 1-3 inches of snow in the McCall area with higher amounts likely in the ski areas.

The strongest push of moisture in over two months will bring significant snow to the central mountains and some moderate rain to our southern valleys.

A third storm system along with the official start to Spring will arrive next weekend with more valley rain and mountain snow.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on our developing, stormier weather pattern.