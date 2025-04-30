Warmer weather is expected into Friday, ahead of a stormy weekend approaching

Happy Hump Day everyone!

Idaho News 6

The start of the week has been fairly cloudy, with a few stray showers in the Treasure Valley. Today, conditions will grow much calmer as an upper-level ridge begins to amplify over the Western coast. AKA high pressure is coming in to bring clearing skies and warming temperatures through the end of the week- the Treasure Valley will top out in the 80s by Friday!

Don't get too comfortable with the sunshine, if you have plans outdoors on Saturday or Sunday! Rain and a chance of thunderstorms roll in Saturday and stick into Sunday. Get ready for some cozy chore weather, Idaho.

Either way, the sunshine and drier conditions return on Monday.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/