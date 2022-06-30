Warmer weather heading into the holiday weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — It's getting warmer and warmer!

After near record heat Monday, on Wednesday temperatures averaged 80-degrees across most areas. Starting today though the weather starts warming back up just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

On Saturday it will be hot and slightly cloudy but in the West-Central Mountains could get stormy in the evening.

On Sunday winds do increase and storms will likely to form in western Idaho and eastern Oregon, McCall could see some evening storms with lightning and wind.

By Monday the coolest air will move in leaving valley temps averaging in the 80s while McCall is likely to see a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm and temperatures only near 70.

There is an increased risk of fire danger due to wind, lightning, and fireworks so be careful outdoors this weekend!

