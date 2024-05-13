Watch Now
Warmer weather continues with isolated showers possible find out where here

Posted at 3:52 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 05:53:24-04

Happy Monday Idaho

Temperatures this week starting off much warmer than last week. Waking up temperatures will be in the 50s, reaching the 80s by this afternoon. Make sure to grab some sunglasses heading out the door and some good sunscreen.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

While an upper level ridge has kept us warm and dry throughout the region. A weak upper level trough will push through the area producing isolated showers through higher terrain. Good news though, this will tapper off by this afternoon leaving the rest of the week warm and dry.

Futurecast

The start of the week temperatures remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The warmest temperatures will arrive on Thursday!

A clear warming trend continues into this week. Here's your friendly reminder to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen.

Stay up to date here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

