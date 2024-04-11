Warmer weather arrives ahead of showers. Here's the latest forecast.

Happy Thursday Idaho!

Waking up temperatures will be on the cooler side, I wouldn't blame you for grabbing a light jacket heading out the door. However, this afternoon you will definitely not want it. Temperatures are exceeding the average by 10-15 degrees across the region. For the Treasure Valley this means by 5 pm we will reach 73 degrees. Enjoy the warm weather by taking a walk this afternoon.

As we make our way into bed, there is a chance of light showers. Stronger cells may have the ability to produce thunderstorms, however, this is more likely for Friday night.

Idaho News 6

Friday will start off pleasant and mostly sunny, temperatures will continue to warm possibly near 80 degrees for the Treasure Valley. As we make our way into the later afternoon and evening, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the region. Areas in darker green have been categorized as a marginal risk, threats of gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpour exist. It best to be prepared by securing items outdoors, and remembering to put away your car.

Idaho News 6

If you are heading out tomorrow afternoon, just remember to be weather aware!

As we make our way into Saturday, conditions are trending drier. With more rain possible on Sunday. Heading into the next work week temperatures trend on the cooler side in the mid to upper 50s.

