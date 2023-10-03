Warmer temps and sunshine on tap later this week

Following a chilly and damp weekend, temperatures remained cool with drier conditions on Monday. A weak disturbance is bringing widespread showers to eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho, which will linger into the Tuesday morning commute.

Showers clear the Treasure Valley by lunchtime, followed by decreasing clouds and an increasing northwest breeze. Temperatures will continue to be seasonably cool reaching the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.

A high pressure ridge gradually builds over the western United States for the remainder of the week delivering clear skies and light winds. Temperatures warm close to normal by Thursday, and then above normal Friday into the weekend.

This weekend's weather looks spectacular for the Boise State home game with a kick-off temperatures around 75°. A big turnaround from this past weekend's weather as temperatures flirt with 80° in the Treasure Valley.