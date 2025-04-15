Warmer temperatures this afternoon and changes rolling in by Wednesday, here's the details

Good Morning Everyone!

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-70s, though Glenns Ferry will push to 80°! Changes are expected as we head into Wednesday evening.

Idaho News 6

A colder air mass will move into Idaho, bringing gusty winds Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Snow/Rain Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms are possible into Thursday along the West and East Central Mountains, and near the ID/Nevada Border. This system doesn't have much moisture associated with it, so it looks to stray away from the Treasure Valley's Thursday!

The weekend looks to remain nice and calm with temperatures in the 60s by Sunday. If you have any Easter plans outside, the weather looks wonderful!

