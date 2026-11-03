Warmer, drier weather takes over heading into the weekend

November is underway, but the weather across Southwest Idaho is about to feel more like October.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/3/26

After highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Wednesday through Friday, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s this weekend and remain there into early next week. Boise is forecast to reach around 65 Saturday and 66 Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A weak weather system will cross the region Thursday, bringing a 20% to 40% chance of precipitation mainly across northern portions of the region. Behind that system, however, a ridge of high pressure will help keep much of the area dry into early next week.

That's good news for anyone hoping to extend the fall season, but it's not necessarily what Idaho skiers and snowboarders want to see in November.

Mild weather can slow snowmaking

Many ski areas rely on snowmaking to establish an early-season base or supplement natural snowfall as opening day approaches. Snowmaking requires sufficiently cold and dry air, and its efficiency depends on wet-bulb temperature, which combines air temperature and humidity.

The warmer the air, particularly when humidity is higher, the more difficult it becomes to produce snow efficiently. Cold overnight conditions can still provide snowmaking windows even during a mild daytime pattern, but prolonged warmth can shorten those opportunities.

OnTheSnow's 2026/27 Idaho opening-date guide currently lists Sun Valley for Nov. 26, Brundage, Lookout Pass, Schweitzer and Soldier Mountain for Nov. 27, and Bogus Basin and Silver Mountain for Nov. 28. The site emphasizes that its dates are projections and may change depending on conditions. [onthesnow.com]

Anticipated 2026-27 Idaho ski-area openings

Ski area Anticipated/projected opening Grand Targhee* Nov. 20 Sun Valley Nov. 26 [onthesnow.com] Brundage Mountain Nov. 27 [onthesnow.com] Lookout Pass Nov. 27 [onthesnow.com] Schweitzer Nov. 27 [onthesnow.com] Soldier Mountain Nov. 27 [onthesnow.com] Bogus Basin Nov. 28 [onthesnow.com] Silver Mountain Nov. 28 [onthesnow.com] Kelly Canyon Dec. 4 [onthesnow.com] Tamarack Resort Dec. 12 [onthesnow.com] Pomerelle Dec. 18 [onthesnow.com] Pebble Creek Dec. 26 [onthesnow.com] Magic Mountain Not yet verified Bald Mountain Ski Area, Pierce Not yet verified Cottonwood Butte Not yet verified Little Ski Hill Not yet verified Lost Trail Ski Area Not yet verified Rotarun Ski Area Not yet verified Snowhaven Not yet verified

November warmth builds this weekend

For Southwest Idaho, the pattern stays relatively quiet.

Wednesday should turn sunnier with highs close to 60. A weak cold front moves through Thursday, but moisture will be limited, and the better shower chances will favor northern areas.

By Friday, temperatures begin climbing again. Highs around Boise are forecast near 60 Friday, 65 Saturday and 66 Sunday, with similar mid-60s temperatures continuing Monday and Tuesday.

That means Idaho's ski areas may be watching the overnight temperatures more closely than the daytime forecast over the next several days. A run of colder nights could provide opportunities for snowmaking at resorts equipped to do it, while mild nights would make building an early-season base more difficult.

For now, there is still plenty of November left for the pattern to change. But at least through early next week, significant winter weather appears unlikely across much of Southwest Idaho.

Bottom line: It will feel unusually mild for early November this weekend, just as Idaho ski resorts begin the countdown toward Thanksgiving and their anticipated opening days.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind.

Thursday

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.