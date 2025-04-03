Warmer days are ahead take a look at the temperature change here

Good Morning Everyone! I hope the week has been treating you well.

Idaho News 6

A trough moving through the Western U.S will produce scattered snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon across Northern Idaho. Showers look to bubble up into lunchtime.

As the trough exits, a ridge will slowly build into the area as we head into the weekend. This means warmer days in store as we head into Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday!

The next cold front will arrive Monday, bringing on a slight chance of showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures returning into the mid-60s.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

We are almost to the weekend, keep hanging in there, everyone!

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/