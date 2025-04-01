Warmer and dryer weather forecasted this weekend

After Monday's thunderstorm activity, skies were rainy to start the month of April but conditions are expected to improve and warmer air is set to move in.

Overnight showers passed through the Treasure Valley but skies for Tuesday are looking to improve with clearer conditions into the afternoon and a bump in temperatures consistently into the weekend.

The mountains will see higher chances of rain and snow showers for the next couple of days. Things are expected to dry out though before the weekend.

We are expected to climb from the 50s into the 60s for your Saturday and Sunday and clear skies along with it. The start of this next work week will potentially have 70s once again as a high pressure ridge is expected to move into our region.

The turn in conditions and temperatures start today so make sure to get those weekend plans prepared!