High pressure has been moving inland over the northwest warming temperatures in eastern Oregon into the mid-50s. Temperatures in the higher elevations of Idaho will be mild this week as well.

The Treasure Valley will warm into the mid-40s by Thursday and could stay there well into next week.

The computer charts are showing a chance of snow in central Idaho on February 15th, 22nd, and 28th.

