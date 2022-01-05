Warmer air brings morning rain that quickly turns in to afternoon snow!

NAMPA, Idaho — Warmer air Wednesday morning brought heavy rain across the Treasure and Magic Valleys. By Wednesday afternoon, rain quickly turns to snow before switching back to rain Thursday morning. This heavy rain will bring slushy road conditions and certainly impact morning commutes.

3"-7" will likely accumulate through tomorrow with another 4"-6" likely late Wednesday through Friday morning.

Rainy weather persists through Friday before a more favorable dry spell moves in for the weekend. With this drier weather comes coolers temps.