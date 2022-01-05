Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer air brings morning rain that quickly turns in to afternoon snow!

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 11:05:51-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Warmer air Wednesday morning brought heavy rain across the Treasure and Magic Valleys. By Wednesday afternoon, rain quickly turns to snow before switching back to rain Thursday morning. This heavy rain will bring slushy road conditions and certainly impact morning commutes.

3"-7" will likely accumulate through tomorrow with another 4"-6" likely late Wednesday through Friday morning.

Rainy weather persists through Friday before a more favorable dry spell moves in for the weekend. With this drier weather comes coolers temps.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018