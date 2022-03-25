Watch
Warm weekend in store for southern Idaho

Idaho News 6
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 25, 2022
Your weekend forecast includes unseasonably high temperatures and cloud cover.

High temperatures in the mid-70s will approach or exceed previously set records in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. These temps are unseasonably warm - about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal - more typical of May than March.

Thin clouds overhead don't do much to keep out the heat Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday night and into Monday we'll start to see some precipitation again in southern Idaho as a low-pressure system heads our way.

