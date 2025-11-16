Warm weekend continues, but showers and cooldown arrive soon

This November so far has been one of the warmest on record. Showers move in soon, but when will the normal cooler temperatures roll in?

This November is currently averaging 50.3°, making it the warmest all time since tracking started in 1877. We still have the second half of November to see those temperatures drop, but the start of the weekend did not help that average fall.

Boise saw a high of 65° on Saturday, just four degrees off from the record set in 1934 of 69°. Temperatures for most of the valley floor regions in Idaho are sticking to the 60s on Sunday, with rain in the forecast as well.

As the week continues, temperatures are set to fall, getting into the upper 40s by Wednesday and sticking there into next weekend. Skies dry up too by mid-week and stay clear moving forward.

Stay dry heading into tomorrow. Rain continues to start the work week!