Warm weekend ahead of a dramatic cool down

Grab the jacket this morning temperatures start the day in the 20s and 30s. By the time you're heading home from work temperatures will hover in the 60s and overcast conditions will take over the evening.

McCall will see some pretty chilly mornings ahead, be sure to pack some layers if you're heading this way over the weekend. The afternoons look mostly dry with the exception of Sunday. Sunday a wet and cool system will push inland bringing a cold front through Idaho. This will produce an unsettled weather pattern through Tuesday.

Taking a look closer to home, morning lows over the weekend hover in the 40s with afternoon highs sitting in the upper 60s. It will be quiet comfortable, with the exception of Sunday bringing a few isolated showers through Monday.

Enjoy the 60s over the weekend, next week brings a dramatic cool down towards the 50s and 30s with an unsettled weather pattern! (Mother nature is reminding us that winter is brewing)

