Warm weekend ahead

The heat is back on!

The western U.S. is looking at another wave of hot weather as a ridge of high pressure builds. Our temps are seasonable over the weekend and then warming to above normal levels next week with 100 degrees on track next week.

Idaho News 6

Very little cloud cover is expected Friday, so stay safe out there in the sun! Overnight some cloud cover will push in with some slightly cooler temps on deck for Saturday (subtract one or two degrees).

Wildfire smoke continues to billow into western Idaho from Oregon's fires, but much of the smoke will travel to Owyhee County and the West Central Mountains. Winds pick up this afternoon in the East Central Mountains - speeds up to 15mph.