Warm weather is on the horizon, with temperatures climbing into the 80s as we head through the week

Good morning, everyone!

Warm weather is on the rise as we get ready for the weekend, with 80s in store!

A slow-moving upper-level trough keeps conditions cool, cloudy, and a bit unsettled through midweek. This type of pattern tends to spark just enough lift in the atmosphere to generate afternoon showers, especially over higher terrain, while valley locations stay mostly dry but under a blanket of cloud cover. In the mountains, precipitation may fall as a mix of rain and snow at times between Tuesday and Wednesday, but this is a weak system overall, so any accumulation will be minimal and short-lived. There’s also a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm each afternoon, mainly where the terrain helps storms develop, but most areas won’t see anything more than brief, passing showers.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

As we move into Thursday and Friday, the pattern begins to shift. The trough weakens and slides out of the region, making way for a ridge of high pressure to build in. This transition brings more sunshine, drier conditions, and a noticeable warming trend. Temperatures will steadily climb, eventually reaching several degrees above normal by the end of the workweek. By Friday, it will feel much more like late spring, with milder mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

Idaho News 6

Heading into the weekend, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain as a developing low-pressure system takes shape off the Pacific Northwest coast. Systems like this can be tricky, and even small changes in its track could make a big difference in our local weather. At this point, it looks like Saturday will stay warm with increasing cloud cover, while most of the associated moisture remains just outside the area. However, there is still room for that to change, so it’s something we’ll be watching closely.

By Sunday and into early next week, confidence increases that a more active pattern will return. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal, but cooler air aloft associated with that low-pressure system will introduce more instability into the atmosphere. That combination is favorable for afternoon and evening showers to develop, with the potential for thunderstorms becoming more noticeable. These won’t be all-day rain events, but rather scattered, pop-up activity typical of spring, with brief downpours, occasional lightning, and even some gusty winds possible.

Overall, the trend is fairly straightforward: a cool and slightly unsettled start transitions into a warm and pleasant end to the workweek, followed by a return to more active, storm-prone afternoons as we head into the weekend and early next week.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

Sun Valley Forecast