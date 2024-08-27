Warm up ahead of a dramatic temperature drop

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

We are still on track to aboard the temperature roller coaster. Waking up this morning temperatures will peak in the mid 50s, grab a light jacket heading out the door. This afternoon, you won't need it temperatures along the Treasure Valley will peak in the 90s.

If you aren't a fan of the heat you'll love Wednesday. A cold front tracking in from the West will bring an increase in Winds this afternoon and temperatures returning to the 70s! How refreshing. In response, the National Weather Service has placed us under a wind advisory from 8 pm Tuesday through 6 am Wednesday. Sustained winds may be from 25 mph-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Be sure to secure any loose items you may have outdoors.

As we prepare to enter the middle of the week, Wednesday brings the coolest weather as temperatures peak in the mid 70s.

Don't worry to much though if you have outdoor plans or want to be by the pool for labor day weekend. The heat will rebuild by Friday as temperatures return to the mid 90s.

