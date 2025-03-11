Watch Now
Warm Tuesday ahead for Treasure Valley, but wet conditions return midweek

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Another warm day is in store for the Treasure Valley.

As you head out the door, you’ll want to grab a jacket, but by the time you get off work, you won’t need it. We’ll reach a high of 64 degrees around 4 p.m.

However, these warm conditions won’t last long. Temperatures will drop a few degrees on Wednesday as rain moves into the area.

The rain will continue into Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 50 degrees. We’ll get a break on Friday, but there’s a chance of a wintry mix of snow and rain over the weekend.

For the Magic Valley, temperatures will be similar to the Treasure Valley, with another warm Tuesday expected. However, a significant temperature drop is coming Thursday.

There's a chance for a rain and snow mix, with a high of 44 degrees. We’ll see a break on Friday, but the weekend looks cold with more winter weather on the horizon.

