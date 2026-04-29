Warm today, slight chances of thunderstorms, 80-degree days ahead

Good morning, everyone!

A cool start to the week gives way to a much warmer and calmer pattern as we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Today, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers developing, mainly over higher terrain and near the Nevada border. A couple of those showers could turn into weak thunderstorms, bringing brief bursts of small hail and gusty winds. Valley locations will stay milder, with temperatures touching into the upper 60s.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

By Thursday and Friday, conditions improve across much of the region. While a few isolated showers may linger in central and southern Idaho, most lower elevations will see more sunshine and steady warming, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.

Idaho News 6

The real shift comes this weekend. Warmer air settles in, pushing temperatures close to 80 degrees by Saturday and even into the low 80s by Sunday. It will feel much more like early summer, especially in the valleys. Most areas stay dry as the main storm system remains offshore, keeping widespread rain out of the picture for now.

Idaho News 6

Looking ahead to early next week, the pattern becomes a bit more active again. Shower chances increase Sunday into Monday, with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Monday and Tuesday. These storms could bring heavier downpours and gusty winds at times.

Overall, we’re transitioning from a cool, unsettled pattern into a warm, spring-to-summer feel—just with a slight return of storm chances early next week.

Forecast: Warm today, slight chance of thunderstorms, 80-degree days ahead

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/29/2026

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast