Warm Thursday, Friday rain and cooler weekend ahead

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Warm temperatures are going to continue today in the Treasure Valley as most of the area will hit a high of 70 degrees around 3 p.m. It'll be a partly cloudy day, bringing some possible drops of rain throughout the Valley, but not much to worry about.

Friday is when we'll really see some of that rain in the forecast. Rain will start Friday morning into the evening, bringing cooler temps along with it.

Our highs for this weekend are spanning from the mid 50s to low 60s. If you plan on going to Treefort Music Fest, plan on packing something to keep you dry.

Our friends in the West Central Mountains will have some cooler temperatures and wet weather. On Friday the McCall area can expect some showers throughout the day on Friday and snow on Saturday and into the beginning of the week. Although we'll have some wet conditions, it'll be sunny throughout the weekend.