Warm temps and active weather in store for the weekend

Active weather and above-normal warm temps are in store for southern Idaho over the weekend.

Precipitation moves over the Treasure Valley starting Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Around 11 AM, that rain will clear up for a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will be in the 70s by the warmest part of the day. On Sunday, temperatures will climb even higher to the low-80s. A return of precipitation (about 40%) and instability will cause a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening around 6PM.

Higher elevations north of the Treasure Valley will see a much greater amount of precipitation on Saturday. McCall is tracking a 90% chance of rain, for example.

The Magic Valley will see far less rain this weekend. We are currently not tracking precipitation Friday night or Saturday in the area. Temperatures will warm up to the 70s on Saturday and into the low-80s on Sunday. About a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures will drop back down to the 70's on Monday. Partly cloudy conditions with those warm temps will stick around until Thursday. At that point another low-pressure system is set to hit the area dropping temperatures and bringing a slight chance of precipitation.