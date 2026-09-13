Warm start to the weekend, with cooldown set to follow

Saturday kicked the weekend off with upper 80s and even 90°F in Boise, but the warm weather doesn't last long.

As quickly as the temperatures rose, they fall on Sunday, with mostly 60s during the daytime and the high only getting to 71°F. We are expecting wind along with this cold front coming in. Gusts up to 22 MPH will pass over our area, so cooler weather with a bit of wind is on the way.

The cool weather isn't going to stick though; temperatures quickly climb back into the 80s by the end of this week, with mid-80s by next weekend. Our extended outlook actually has the later part of September trending warmer than normal this time of year, which is a benefit for us. Warmer than usual means consistent 70s and 80s for us. We are going to have to wait for those true fall conditions to come just a little later.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the cooler weather as it rolls in!