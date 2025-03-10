Warm start to the week for Treasure Valley, rain expected midweek

BOISE, Idaho — Happy Monday! Another warm day is ahead for the Treasure Valley. We had a cool start to the morning, with temperatures in the low 40s across the valley.

Around lunchtime, we should warm up to the mid-50s, getting closer to our high of 60 degrees by 4 p.m.

Since we moved our clocks forward, you'll have more time to enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures.

You'll especially want to enjoy the beginning of the week, as rain is expected to arrive Wednesday and stick around until the end of the week. We'll also see a drop in temperature when the rain moves in.

Our high for Friday will drop to 47 degrees, with a chance of a rain and snow mix on Saturday.