Warm start to Fall before weekend cool down

We’re kicking off fall with clear skies and a warming trend. An upper ridge will keep us dry through Thursday, with highs running 5–10° above average—mid-70s to 80s in the mountains and upper 80s in the valleys. Expect big day-night temperature swings, and some lingering smoke in Oregon that should clear out tonight with easterly winds.

A dry cold front arrives Friday, bringing breezy northwest winds and knocking temps down a few degrees. The weekend starts cooler, then Sunday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a system over California/Nevada pushes moisture into Idaho. Early next week, a Gulf of Alaska low looks to bring cooler, wetter weather across the Northwest.

Tuesday

Patchy smoke before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.