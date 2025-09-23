Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm start to Fall before weekend cool down

High Temperatures Today
Idaho News 6
Posted

We’re kicking off fall with clear skies and a warming trend. An upper ridge will keep us dry through Thursday, with highs running 5–10° above average—mid-70s to 80s in the mountains and upper 80s in the valleys. Expect big day-night temperature swings, and some lingering smoke in Oregon that should clear out tonight with easterly winds.

A dry cold front arrives Friday, bringing breezy northwest winds and knocking temps down a few degrees. The weekend starts cooler, then Sunday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a system over California/Nevada pushes moisture into Idaho. Early next week, a Gulf of Alaska low looks to bring cooler, wetter weather across the Northwest.

Tuesday
Patchy smoke before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

