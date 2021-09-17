Watch
Warm on Saturday, Wet on Sunday

A Soaking Rain in the Valley
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:10:33-04

Warming Friday afternoon into the low 80s in the valley with a mild breeze. On Saturday it will get warm again but the wind will increase in the afternoon and by early evening you can expect winds gusting over 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph around 6 pm.

If you are headed to the Broncos game at Albertsons Stadium expect it to be warm before the game with gusty wind then cooling from the 80s into the mid-60s with a lighter wind by the end of the game.

Rain will move from west to east overnight in the valley with a soaking rain likely across much of the valley and the central mountains, Boise could see a half-inch of rain or more!

Sunday will be variably cloudy, breezy at times, and much cooler with a few showers and high temperatures holding only in the 50s!

