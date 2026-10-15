Warm October Weekend Ahead, Then a Cooler and Wetter Pattern Returns

Sunshine and 70s carry us through the weekend before clouds, showers and cooler temperatures arrive next week

BOISE, Idaho — Southwest Idaho gets several more days of beautiful fall weather, with sunshine, dry conditions and afternoon temperatures well above normal through the weekend. A significant pattern change is expected next week, bringing cooler temperatures and increasing chances for rain.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 10/15/26

Friday & Saturday: October Warmth Takes Over

High pressure remains firmly in control through Friday, providing plenty of sunshine and temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Boise should climb to around 76 Friday afternoon, with a few wind gusts reaching around 20 mph. Saturday looks just as warm, if not a touch warmer, with sunshine and a high near 77.

Nights will remain much cooler under mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s tonight and mainly the 40s Friday and Saturday nights.

Sunday & Monday: Still Warm, Despite a Weak Front

A weak cold front moves through Sunday, but don't expect much of a temperature drop.

Sunday remains sunny with a high around 73, followed by another pleasantly warm day Monday near 75. That's still roughly 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Clouds begin increasing Monday night as the large-scale weather pattern starts changing along the West Coast.

Tuesday: The Pattern Starts to Flip

By Tuesday, temperatures begin falling as a developing trough and eventual cutoff low influence the region.

Boise's high drops to around 65, with considerable cloud cover and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Rain chances increase to 30% Tuesday night.

The exact timing of the cold front remains somewhat uncertain. The latest forecast discussion suggests it could arrive Tuesday, although some guidance holds it off until Wednesday.

Wednesday & Thursday: Cooler With Showers Around

The cooler pattern becomes established during the middle and latter parts of next week.

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of showers and a high near 63, followed by a 40% chance of showers Wednesday night. Thursday remains unsettled with a 30% chance of showers and a high around 60.

Patchy fog is also possible Wednesday and Thursday.

That would bring afternoon temperatures back closer to normal, with lower-elevation highs generally around the lower 60s and mountain valleys closer to the lower 50s.

Bottom Line: Enjoy the Warm Weekend

If you have outdoor plans, Friday through Monday is the stretch to take advantage of. Expect sunshine, dry weather and highs mainly in the 70s.

The transition begins Tuesday, with the best opportunity for cooler, cloudier and occasionally wet weather arriving Tuesday night through Thursday.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60.

