Warm kick off to Fall find out how warm we get into the week ahead

High pressure continues to dominate through Thursday, keeping skies clear, winds light, and temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer than nor

mal. Expect highs in the 80s for the valleys and 70s in the mountains.

By late Thursday night into Friday, a dry cold front slides through, knocking temperatures down a few degrees. Highs will settle into the upper 70s for the valleys and upper 60s in the higher elevations. Gusty winds up to 25 mph are possible Friday as the front moves through, along with some added clouds and haze from regional wildfires—but no rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the pattern shifts. A stronger trough takes over Sunday, pulling in moisture and sparking rain and even a chance for thunder Sunday evening. Rain chances climb into the 30–50% range through early next week, with cooler air dropping highs back to near or even slightly below normal by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.