Warm fall days ahead as temperatures break into the 60's

Warm fall days ahead as temperatures climb from the upper 50s on Thursday to the mid and upper 60s by early next week. Dry conditions are expected with plenty of sunshine, though a few clouds will mix in at times during the overnight hours and early next week.

Extended Forecast:

Tonight, look for increasing clouds with an overnight low around 38.

Thursday starts mostly cloudy through mid-morning before skies gradually clear. Highs will reach near 57.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 35 and light.

Friday brings plenty of sunshine and a high near 60.

Friday night turns partly cloudy with a low around 38.

Saturday stays sunny and warmer with a high near 65.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 42.

Sunday looks mostly sunny with a high near 66.

Sunday night becomes mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to around 41.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 64.

Monday night remains mostly cloudy with a low around 42.

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 65.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 44.

Veterans Day: a 10% chance of showers, but otherwise mostly sunny skies with a high near 67.