Warm, dry pattern continues as smoke impacts air quality across southwest Idaho

Warm and dry weather will continue across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon this week, with wildfire smoke remaining one of the biggest weather concerns. While temperatures will stay close to seasonal averages through the middle of the week, the lingering smoke will keep highs a few degrees cooler than they otherwise would be.

A large area of high pressure centered over the Four Corners region will keep a steady southwest flow in place across the Northwest. That pattern will bring mostly quiet weather with little chance for rain over the next several days. Afternoon winds will generally remain light, although stronger down-valley winds are expected each evening through the Baker Valley corridor.

Those evening winds will continue pushing dense wildfire smoke into the Treasure and Magic valleys, especially overnight and during the morning hours, leading to worsening air quality across much of southwest Idaho. As of this morning, Boise is in the Unhealthy air quality category, meaning everyone may begin to experience health effects from prolonged smoke exposure. Conditions are even worse around Nampa, where air quality has reached the Hazardous category. Residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors, keep windows and doors closed to keep smoke out, and use air filtration if available. If you must be outside for an extended period, consider wearing a well-fitting N95 mask to help reduce smoke exposure. Little improvement in smoke is expected through the middle of the week due to the persistent weather pattern.

Idaho News 6

By Thursday, temperatures begin to climb as high pressure shifts west over the Great Basin. Highs will trend around 5 degrees above normal through the end of the workweek, bringing another stretch of hotter weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend, afternoon breezes will increase as a weak disturbance moves inland. A dry cold front is expected to slide through late Saturday into Sunday, knocking temperatures back closer to normal by the end of the weekend and early next week. Despite the slight cooldown, the forecast remains dry with no widespread rainfall expected.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast