Warm, dry, and breezy conditions continue before a prolonged heat wave builds this weekend in Idaho

Warm, dry, and breezy weather will continue through Friday before a prolonged period of hot and dry conditions takes hold this weekend, pushing temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The heat will surge into the weekend in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/6/26

A nearly stationary ridge of high pressure along the coast will maintain warm and dry conditions through Friday. A faster-moving upper trough in the mid-Pacific will weaken as it moves eastward through the ridge and into the area Friday evening, bringing a dry cold front through the region Friday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be 2 to 4 degrees warmer than Wednesday, with daytime winds from the west or northwest at 10 to 20 mph and afternoon gusts of 25 to 30 mph in the Snake River Basin.

Slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday will give way to a prolonged period of hot and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge builds over the western United States. Temperatures will rise to 15 to 20 degrees above normal by Sunday, with highs of 85 to 90 degrees in the Snake River Basin and southeast Oregon. This will push HeatRisk levels into the minor category, primarily affecting those who are extremely sensitive to heat and without access to cooling or adequate hydration.

The hot and dry pattern will persist through the week, with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s through Wednesday. Residents should take precautions to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members during this extended period of above-normal heat.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.