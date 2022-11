Enjoy today's weather!

Looking ahead, Friday is the last day of relatively warm conditions as a colder and wetter trend is set to hit the region next week.

Around 11 PM tonight we will see a brief spout of precipitation roll into the region bringing some showers and snow. We'll wake up to some fresh powder on the mountains and some wet roads tomorrow morning along with slightly colder temperatures.

A more significant trend of low pressure and moisture hits the region Monday.