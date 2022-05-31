Warm and enjoyable weather settles into southern Idaho following a weekend full of wet weather

NAMPA, Idaho — With this past weekend throwing a curveball across southern Idaho, Idahoans can find comfort in warmer temperatures today through Friday.

Although Tuesday started off with residual showers as a result of Monday's rain storms, skies cleared by late morning.

Temperatures across the valley will average the mid-60's but little wind and sunshine will make the day feel comfortable. On Wednesday the warm up continues putting us nearly 10-degrees above Tuesday's high temperatures.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday and we can expect partly to mostly cloudy weather on Thursday and Friday with highs touching 80. Showers are possible Friday evening and night.