Warm and dry weather continues ahead of weekend storms, bringing gusty winds and localized heavy downpour

Happy Thursday, Idaho! After a breezy stretch of weather, today brings warmer temperatures, lighter winds, and mostly sunny skies across southern Idaho.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Treasure Valley and lower elevations, making for a pleasant summer day. While humidity levels will remain low, lighter terrain-driven winds will help limit fire weather concerns compared to previous days.

The quiet weather won't last long. Changes arrive Friday as a low-pressure system approaches the West Coast, increasing moisture and instability across the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s Friday before thunderstorms begin developing during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be on the dry side initially, capable of producing lightning and strong, erratic outflow winds. A few storms could generate wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph, especially across southeast Oregon, with blowing dust also possible.

Thunderstorm chances continue into Saturday as deeper moisture spreads into Idaho. Storms will become capable of producing heavier rainfall, particularly across the mountains of southwest and central Idaho. The strongest storms could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Burn scars, including the Wapiti Burn Scar, may face an increased risk of localized flash flooding if heavy rain develops.

Idaho News 6

Highs will be subtly cool on Saturday and Sunday, ahead of the heat wave next week, bringing highs 10 to 20 degrees above average, nearing the triple digits.