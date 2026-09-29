Warm and dry days on the way to kick off October

A stretch of sunny, dry and seasonably warm weather is expected through the week and into the weekend. The PNW is slated to see hotter and drier than normal conditions to kick off October.

Afternoon temperatures will steadily climb from the mid-70s Tuesday into the low to mid-80s by early next week, while overnight lows remain comfortably cool in the upper 40s and 50s. Aside from a few passing clouds at times overnight, no significant rain chances are in the forecast.

Extended Forecast

Tonight: Clear skies with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph will become light overnight, with gusts up to 21 mph possible earlier in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Light winds become northwest at 5 to 9 mph during the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds around 6 mph become calm overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 78 degrees. Calm winds become west-northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds 5 to 9 mph become calm overnight.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 82 degrees.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 82 degrees.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 81 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 83 degrees.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 84 degrees.

