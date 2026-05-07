Warm and breezy conditions continue before temperatures soar to near 95 degrees next week in Idaho

A nearly stationary ridge of high pressure will keep the region warm and dry through Friday before a significant warming trend pushes temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal next week, with highs potentially reaching the mid-90s.

Temperatures are ramping up in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast

Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal through Friday, with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s in the lower valleys. Surface winds will stay breezy during the afternoon hours, generally from the west or northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, especially within the Snake River Basin.

A weakening upper-level trough moving through the Pacific will push a dry cold front across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho Friday afternoon and evening. While the front lacks the moisture to produce precipitation, it will bring a period of increased winds, with gusts reaching around 30 mph behind the front Friday evening before tapering off overnight.

Saturday will offer a slight reprieve from the heat as temperatures drop closer to seasonal averages, though the cooling will be brief. By Saturday night, the ridge begins to re-amplify over the western United States, setting the stage for a significant warming trend heading into the second half of the weekend.

The warmest temperatures of the season are expected next week as the ridge amplifies over the western United States. Temperatures in the Snake River Plain will range from 85 to 95 degrees, running 15 to 20 degrees above normal. A "cold" front late Sunday will offer just a few degrees of cooling and breezier conditions for Monday, but the heat will quickly return. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the period, with highs potentially reaching 94 degrees. Some monsoonal moisture could work its way into the area by midweek, though uncertainty remains high with that solution.

Residents should take precautions to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members during this extended period of above-normal heat.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. NW wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Wind NW 5-10.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47.Wind NW 5-10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny & pleasant, with a high near 80. Light Wind NW 5-10.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Wind NW 5-10..

Sunday

Mostly sunny and hotter, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Sunny & not as hot, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny and unseasonably hot, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and not as hot, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny & quite warm, with a high near 85.

