Walking on Sunshine this weekend! Check out my latest forecast here.

The first week of February has started on a wet note. On average Boise gains 1.00" of rain for the entire month of February, this week we've had 1.28". This has been in the form of snow for the mountains and rain for the valley floors.

We are still seeing some areas under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 am tomorrow in the West Central Idaho Mountains. Areas shaded purple are expected to gain 1-3 inches of snow. Mountain tops will receive an additional 3 to 5 inches. If you're heading up to this area, roads will be slippery! Drive safely.

Idaho News 6 Winter Weather advisories continue

I expect conditions in the valley to remain mostly dry with partly sunny skies! Still grab a jacket as highs only get to the mid 40s today.

The forecast has about a half inch new snow in the Snake Basin Friday which may slightly impact the morning commute due to slushy roads and reduced visibility in falling snow. However, snow and ice packed roads are not expected.