Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Waking up to snow in the Treasure Valley! Moisture set to continue.

Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 12:36:27-04

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of central and southern Idaho today as a broad band of moisture pushes into the state.

We will see snow this morning in the Treasure Valley and the west central mountains. Later today, this precipitation will turn into rain in lower elevations.

Several inches to over a feet of snow is anticipated to accumulate in the central mountains over the weekend.

Please use caution if traveling or recreating in the mountains this weekend as the atmospheric river pushing moisture into the area is expected to continue well into next week.

Tomorrow afternoon the Treasure Valley will start to see some calmer and drier conditions...just in time for the Boise State football game.

Don't forget to set your clocks back 1 hour Saturday night going into Sunday for Daylight Savings Time!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018