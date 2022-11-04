Waking up to snow in the Treasure Valley! Moisture set to continue.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of central and southern Idaho today as a broad band of moisture pushes into the state.

We will see snow this morning in the Treasure Valley and the west central mountains. Later today, this precipitation will turn into rain in lower elevations.

Several inches to over a feet of snow is anticipated to accumulate in the central mountains over the weekend.

Let it snow! The next few days will get quite a lot of the fluffy stuff in the mountains of central Idaho...use precaution if doing any backcountry driving or recreation this weekend. #Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley #MagicValley pic.twitter.com/v0sQDdzzQD — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) November 4, 2022

Please use caution if traveling or recreating in the mountains this weekend as the atmospheric river pushing moisture into the area is expected to continue well into next week.

Tomorrow afternoon the Treasure Valley will start to see some calmer and drier conditions...just in time for the Boise State football game.

Don't forget to set your clocks back 1 hour Saturday night going into Sunday for Daylight Savings Time!