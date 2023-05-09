Waking up to rain Tuesday, a sunny afternoon makes way for warmer conditions

Overnight moisture remains concentrated over the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning.

Until 11 AM, the area is looking at a 40% chance of rain. We're also getting mixed precipitation in the east central mountains near Ketchum which spreads west towards Cascade and McCall mid-day.

This afternoon, though the rain is gone! Temps warm into the low 60s in the afternoon in the Treasure Valley. We're looking at a high of 64 degrees in Boise which is the coldest day of our extended forecast.

A warming pattern is set up through the weekend. Expect the 80s Saturday/Sunday.