Waiting on snow? You are going to have to wait a little longer

Sunday saw crystal clear skies, and Idaho won't see any changing conditions until next month.

Very consistent weather is on the way for the Gem State. After a week-long inversion, Idaho is again in for a week-long period of weather that won't change much. No showers or snow in the forecast, and temperatures sitting in the 40's.

Heading into the next weekend, that is when we will see the most change with 50's returning as the highs on the valley floors. As for any shift coming to the skies, we will have to wait until February to see that.

Continue to stay warm and have a good week, Idaho!