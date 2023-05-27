Watch Now
Very pleasant Sunday in the Treasure Valley, storm threat continues in the mountains

Sunday will be a picture perfect spring day in the Treasure Valley. For those recreating in the mountains, there will still be scattered storms around.
Most of the thunderstorm activity on Saturday has avoided the Treasure Valley with the exception of a few thunderstorms clipping lower parts of the Treasure Valley. Once again, the focus of the stronger thunderstorms has been to the south of the Magic Valley.

As of 4:00 PM, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for northeastern Gem County until 5:15 this evening. Several heavier thunderstorms have moved over the area increasing the risk for small streams and poor drainage flooding.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms continue through late evening, before winding down overnight. A low-pressure system centered over Malheur County will continue to weaken into Sunday. Less numerous shower and storm activity is anticipated as a result. The greatest risk for storms will be in the Central Mountains. Otherwise, a mostly sunny and pleasant day ahead for the Treasure Valley. On Monday, pleasant weather continues but it will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid-80s in the Treasure Valley.

Next week, the thunderstorm threat ramps up again with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. As was the case last week, the Magic Valley and closer to the ID/NV border will be the area with the greatest risk for severe weather. A cold front moves through on Wednesday bringing temperatures closer to seasonable levels.

