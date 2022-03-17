Very nice weather Friday with afternoon showers Saturday

Sunshine will be back for Friday with light wind. This will make for a pleasant day. The wind will however increase during the evening. So if you have outdoor plans after 4 pm in the valley you can expect a breeze to develop but it still be milder than average near 61 degrees.

On Saturday it will still be breezy and mild, even in the morning but clouds will quickly thicken and Boise could expect to see rain begin just after 3 pm. A period of steady or even heavy rain could occur in Boise around 6-7 pm. All these times will be earlier in the western valley and a bit later in Mountain Home.

A cold front will come through the valley early in the night with gusty, shifting wind to 30 mph. This wind will usher in colder temperatures for the first day of Spring on Sunday. Expect the temperatures to struggle to reach 50 late in the day Sunday despite sunshine.

After a cool start on Monday, a rapid warming trend will take place with temperatures 60s by Tuesday and near 70 by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

