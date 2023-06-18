Very cool with widespread showers to start the week

Showers and clouds during the morning gave way to a cool but very pleasant day in the Treasure Valley. Meanwhile, the Magic Valley continues to see clouds, showers and cooler conditions. Heading into the work week, a low pressure system moves further inland spreading additional clouds and showers into Idaho. The Treasure Valley will see more clouds, while the Magic Valley gets into more sunshine on Monday.

There will also be a gusty northwest breeze sustained around 10-20 MPH on Monday. Many areas will see their coolest temperatures since mid-May with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday. It is likely the McCall area falls below freezing by Tuesday morning with snow levels dropping to around 6000 feet.

The cooler weather sticks around through Wednesday, followed by a ridge of high pressure gradually building in throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will moderate into the 70s and 80s once again.