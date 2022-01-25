Valley snow is less than a week away

Our inversion will give lots of clouds to the valley and lots of sunshine to the mountains for the rest of the week then a storm should bring snow to the Treasure Valley Sunday night and Monday.

This storm should be the beginning of a weather pattern change for our region with snow returning to much of the northwest. It's a bit too early to tell for sure but right now it looks like the valley could see a 1"-3" snowfall Sunday night through Monday morning making for a slick Monday morning commute.

At the moment this pattern change will favor colder storms that could keep giving the valley light snowfall but will also give the mountains light to only moderate snowfall. The very heavy snow that we saw in December is not showing up yet on the forecast models so we will wait to see how February will hold for snow totals. Every storm helps our snowpack keep pace with where it should be as we hope for above normal totals by the end of March.

Be sure to keep checking my Facebook Page for updates on the strength and timing of this next storm.