Valley rain & mountain snow on tap for Thursday night & Friday

After the coldest morning of the season Wednesday, Boise experienced sunshine but clouds will be back for Thursday, and rain showers (possibly mixing with snow Thursday evening) will follow.

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the 40s again then around 50 for Friday and the weekend. Rain showers will be most prevalent in the valley Thursday night, Friday morning then again later in the afternoon Friday.

For Valley County expect snow Thursday night through Saturday morning. Accumulations in McCall will be 1"-2" by Friday morning then some melting as snow levels rise. In the ski areas, 4"-8" of snow is possible for this storm with most of that around Brundage and Tamarack while Bogus Basin could see 2"-5".

The weekend will dry out for the valley followed by more valley rain and mountain snow on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Anyone traveling next week will want to pay close attention to our forecast since snow is likely off & on above 4000 feet.