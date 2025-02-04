Valley rain and mountain snow continue

Happy Tuesday everyone!

Be sure to continue carrying the umbrella, and wear the raincoat. We've got another wet start to the day.

Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings have been extended into Wednesday morning, Several more inches of snow are possible along Eastern Oregon, and another foot or two is possible along the West Central Mountains. Prepare for wintry driving conditions if you are entering the Mountains this week.

Idaho News 6 Drive with caution if you are traveling into the mountains today.

There are no watches or warnings for the Treasure Valley, but we are waking up to another slick start. A warm front moving over SE Oregon and Idaho will bring in milder temperatures, and a rise in snow levels. Rather than seeing snow this morning, we will get all the rain! Showers will be present for the majority of the day. Though Eastern and Southern portions of Boise may get some relief at times. Otherwise, prepare for wet and slick roads to continue today.

Wednesday will provide a brief break from the wet weather pattern. Snow showers will linger along the mountains before clearing near 1 pm. Lingering clouds will break giving way to sunshine and clear skies!

Enjoy the clearing while it lasts, Thursday and Friday will bring back the wet weather pattern.

Tuesday

A 40% chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 14 to 17 mph. Breezy conditions, will make it feel chillier at times, pack a jacket and umbrella.

Tuesday Night

Rain. Low around 32. Southeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, then clear skies into noon, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Thursday

A 20% chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night

Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 28. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33.