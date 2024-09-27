Updates on the weekend ahead and tracking Hurricane Helene

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Friday we've made it through the work week together.

Walking out the door, grab a light jacket temperatures will continue to linger through the mid to upper 50s early in the morning. However, we warm up pretty nicely this afternoon sitting in the mid 80s by 5pm. It's looking wonderful for any Friday evening plans you may have.

As we get ready for the weekend ahead, temperatures look quiet calm and comfortable. If you're heading to the Boise State Game, it will be 80s by kickoff and 70s heading home. Friendly reminder that while the game is cool we are expected to hit the 90s Saturday afternoon, therefore tailgating will be a bit on the hotter end. Be sure to hydrate!

Saturday night a dry, cold front arrives carrying 70s into the next work week. Looks like sweater weather returns next week!

Updates on Hurricane Helene, landfall was made at Perry Florida as a Category 4, with winds being 130mph-150mph! Residents in the area were asked to treat this like a tornado. Helene diminished towards a tropical storm, moving through Georgia as of 4 am this morning. The heaviest rain and flooding will be a threat from Georgia towards Virginia.

