Unusual October warmth to start the week

Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 08:59:56-04

October is well underway and it is not uncommon for Idaho to see large variations in temperatures as it is a transitional month. We'll experience some weather whiplash this week in the Treasure Valley as a front passes through late Monday night.

It will be another unusually warm afternoon on Monday with daytime highs climbing into the lower 80s in the Treasure Valley and around 70° in the mountains. A cool front shifts the wind to the northwest ushering in a cooler airmass on Tuesday, however temperatures remain seasonably warm as highs climb to around 70° in Boise.

The front is mostly dry, other than a few scattered showers around midnight tonight in Valley and Adams counties. A few wind gusts to 20mph are possible in Owyhee and Malheur counties, but wind is not going to be much of a factor either.

A strong upper-level ridge builds back in and remains in place Thursday through Sunday. Sunny skies, light wind and unseasonable warmth expected in Idaho. Highs will run around 10-20° above normal. Temperatures could hit 80° in Boise on Thursday and Friday.

Another cold front approaches the area on Saturday with increasing clouds and wind. Fall weather finally looks to settle back into the region on Sunday and heading into next week!

