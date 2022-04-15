Unsettled, wet weather in store Saturday

Friday's mild and sunny afternoon is a brief reprieve from moisture that continues to head towards southern Idaho.

Starting tonight, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect in areas of Eastern Oregon and Central Idaho starting at midnight, an active low-pressure system will sweep through the region bringing heavy moisture.

On Saturday, expect precipitation throughout the day and cool temps. Higher elevations will see snow while valleys will see rain.

In the afternoon starting at noon in both Treasure Valley and Magic Valley there is a slight chance of thunder storms due to unsettled conditions. By 5 PM this chance will diminish.

Temperatures on Saturday will range from the upper 30s to 40s in the mountains. They'll be a bit warmer in the valleys with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday has far less precipitation in store, although there might be some rain in the early morning. By the afternoon there will be sunshine with partial cloud cover to round out your weekend. s