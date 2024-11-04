Unsettled weather to start the week find out what this means for the week ahead

Good Morning Idaho!

As we take on another work week together, prepare to face some chilly afternoons ahead!

Monday

Clouds will build in ahead of a cold front and system near 2pm, this will bring light showers to the Valley Floors around 4pm. However, what this will also bring on is snow showers in the Central Mountains.

Tuesday

The unsettled weather will continue, temperatures are cool enough aloft to support a wintry mix along the Valley Floors Tuesday afternoon. However, no accumulations will actually stick along the floors. Expect breezy conditions on Tuesday afternoon, this will aid in making it feel chillier!

Wednesday

This will be the chilliest afternoon of the week, be sure to bundle up as temperatures along the Valley Floors will hover in the 40s, with 30s in the mountains.

The pattern starts to settle, with drier, calmer winds, and sunnier conditions. Yet, accumulations along the Central Mountains range from 3"-4" in McCall, to 4"-7" in Stanley! We've got some good fresh powder on the way.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Thursday

Calm, sunny dry conditions will continue as temperatures top out in the mid 40s.

Friday

Similar to Thursday yet, a temperature inversion will occur giving us a bit more of an increase for temperatures on Saturday.

As always take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/